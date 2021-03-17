March 20, Groveland Historical Society will hold its annual meeting. The group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency, operates the Groveland Historical Museum in a partnership with the City of Groveland. At the annual meeting, officers and board members for the upcoming year will be elected.
The meeting will take place at the museum, located at 243 S. Lake Avenue, at 10 a.m.
The museum is open every Saturday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., and by appointment. Call 352-429-4514 or visit www.grovelandhistory.org for more information.