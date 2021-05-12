April 30, Groveland celebrated Arbor Day with a special event featuring reading of an Arbor Day Proclamation by Mayor Evelyn Wilson and the planting of two 8-foot, 30-gallon holly trees donated by Cherrylake, a tree farm in Groveland.
“Arbor Day is a time when we celebrate nature, and as the City with Natural Charm, we thoughtfully acknowledge that we derive much of our charm from our trees. Planting trees is more than an act of stewardship over our environment; it is a legacy practice,” Wilson said.
Local youth from the Else Tomlin Center’s afterschool GEM program also shared their poster art and perspectives on what the value of trees means to them.
The students joined City Council members and Groveland Parks staff in planting the trees near the new splash pad at Lake David Park.
According to a Groveland news release, “Out of all the City’s diverse environmental facets being preserved, trees are among the most critical factors in sustaining the vitality of thriving communities. Groveland’s Future Land Use Map ambitiously designates more than 50% of its land to conservation and agriculture.”
Learn more: www.Groveland-fl.gov.