Set your calendar for March 10-12, and head over to the Marion Baysinger Memorial Library for the book sale sponsored and presented by the Friends of the Marion Baysinger Memorial Library.
The proceeds from the sale of 100s of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and more support programming for children, teens and adults.
DAYS/HOURS OF SALE
Noon-7 p.m., March 10
10 a.m.-3 p.m., March 11 and 12
WANT TO GO?
The library is located at 756 W. Broad St., Groveland
WISH TO CONTRIBUTE?
The Marion Baysinger Memorial Library is accepting donations of gently used books for the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale of March 10-12.
Drop them off before March 9 at the library, 756 W. Broad St., Groveland. Please come into the library with your donations. Also, please do not leave donations outside or placed in the outside book drop. Contact the library if you have questions at 352-429-5840.
Paula E. Schad is the president of the Friends of MBML.