According to an affidavit filed by a law enforcement officer who swore under oath there was probable cause to believe certain laws were violated between April 21-23, in which Keith Robert Moulton, 36, of Groveland, was accused of committing sexual battery on a “Defendant 18 or older, victim 12 or older but less than 18 F.S.S. 794.011(5)(a).”
The event(s) is/are alleged to have occurred in Groveland.
In the affidavit, Moulton is alleged to have committed an act with the juvenile victim that was without consent.
The victim first reported this on April 25; then on May 2, a forensic interview was conducted by a trained Child Protection Investigator.
On May 2, Moulton was interviewed at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He denied having had sexual contact with the victim. On May 12, Moulton was again interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office. At that time he was read the Miranda warning, after which Moulton stated he understood his rights and agreed to speak. Moulton again denied the charges.
On May 17, a post-Miranda interview was conducted with Moulton, in which he initially maintained there never was any contact between he and the victim. However, he later indicated he was wrestling with the victim while in the bedroom and that he “body-slammed” the victim onto the bed. In doing so, Moulton put his leg up on the bed which caused an inadvertent exposure, as well as an unintended physical contact. Also explained was a move by Moulton to put his forearm near the victim’s groin (over the clothing) to perform a move.
An arrest warrant by the State of Florida vs. Keith Robert Moulton was issued May 18. Bond was set at $10,000.