Regardless of the fact that it always seems as though chilly weather arrives at the same time as the occasion to celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., turnout was decent in Groveland, which observed the anniversary of King’s birth on the day he actually was born, this past Sunday, Jan. 13.
What Dr. King and others in the civil right movement did took courage, said Groveland Mayor Evelyn Wilson, who added that the slain civil rights leader encouraged people from all walks and life and all ages to join and strive toward a better tomorrow.
She concluded her presentation by asking those present to honor King’s legacy currently.
“I hope we all continue to uplift Dr. King’s legacy in our own lives,” said Wilson.
Pastor Tony McCoy, of Hope International Church in Groveland, continued Wilson’s theme, adding that while today there is much that is negative, it doesn’t have to be that way.
“In the midst of darkness, we can love,” McCoy said. It can be done and he called upon God to grant strength to people. “It’s easy to build a community. The more difficult takes is building brotherhood.”
McCoy also referenced President John F. Kennedy’ famous “Ask not what your country can do for you” inaugural address and asked the same be done in the memory and legacy of Dr. King, to keep alive the dreams the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. promoted.
Among the last to address the gathering was Council Member Barbara Gaines. She said that Groveland had the enormous honor of celebrating Dr. King, and for the memory of him to always be perpetuated.
“I am so grateful for his legacy,” Gaines said.