A new year, a few new projects, new breakfast dates and a new bartender. Starting Friday, Jan. 22, Groveland-Mascotte American Legion Post 239 will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome and encouraged to come out and meet the post’s new bartender.
Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, breakfast will be offered each day, 9–11 a.m.
As the new year unfolds, the group also will be starting food and clothing drives, along with a Legion membership drive. Sponsors and riders are wanted.
All functions are located at 307 American Legion Way in Mascotte. For more information, contact Don Grieb at 352-874-2623.