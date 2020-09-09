The next membership meeting of the Groveland-Mascotte American Legion Post 239 is set for Monday, Oct. 12. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting will start promptly at 6 p.m. According to the group, plans are in the works to reopen for Sunday breakfasts beginning Oct. 4, 9–11 a.m., with another breakfast scheduled Oct. 18. All functions are located at 307 American Legion Way in Mascotte. For more information, contact Don Grieb at 352-874-2623. From Post 239: “Let us never forget Sept. 11, 2001.”