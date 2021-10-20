Following on the heels of its successful SwampFest! Celebration — which attracted more than several hundred attendees, Groveland-Mascotte American Legion Post 239 is now gearing up for its next free, fun and exciting event, Trunk or Treat.
This year’s Trunk takes place at Legion Headquarters, 307 American Legion Road, Mascotte, from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct.30,
That’s for children and youth. A party for adults ages 21 years and older runs from 7:30 p.m.-midnight.
Of course, don’t forget, Bingo is held 7 p.m., every Thursday.
It is the goals of the Post to increase membership. Its next membership meeting takes place 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8; doors will open earlier to socialize.
A fund drive for a central air conditioning system is still in progress, with advances increasing.