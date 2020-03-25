The Groveland-Mascotte American Legion Post 239 is looking ahead, with three events planned in the next few weeks.
After postponing the Atlanta and Homestead-Miami races, NASCAR has not yet determined if the Sunday, March 29, race in Texas will be postponed. If the race will be shown on TV, Post 239 will open its doors that day at noon for visitors to watch the race and enjoy a cold beverage with food available.
The post’s next Sunday breakfast is scheduled for April 5, 9-11 a.m.
Pancakes, eggs fixed to order, sausage, potatoes, toast and coffee or orange juice are available for a $6 donation per order.
At this time, the next membership meeting is scheduled Monday, April 13; door opens at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting starting promptly at 6 p.m.
All functions are located at 307 American Legion Way, Mascotte. For additional information on any of the Legion’s activities, contact Commander Chris Singh, 638-1180, or First Vice Commander Don Grieb, 352-874-2623.