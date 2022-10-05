Other than City of Groveland employees, the second and final millage rate and Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget hearing attracted only seven people from the community.
Of that sparse number, only one person, Tim Louck, addressed city council members during the public comment session section regarding the millage rate. Louck is a former city council member and mayor and is running for office once again.
Louck questioned some of the statistics the city developed to justify the millage rate and budget, such as assessment fees and population projections. Of the latter, he expressed concern about the level of service the city will be able to provide its residents.
As he expressed at the first hearing, Councilor Mike Radzik expressed concern whether the city was going to hurt itself remaining at the 5.2 millage rate.
Other than that, the remaining city councilors raised no questions or concerns, and in a roll call vote approved the millage rate.
When it came time to deliberate over the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget, it was again Radzik who weighed in.
First, he wanted to know why the procedure regarding when public comments took place differed this time from previous meetings. He found it unacceptable.
He also expressed the desire for a program to be developed that would exempt senior citizens, many who live on fixed incomes.
No other comment from city councilors were raised, and in a 5-0 roll call vote, the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget of $109,828,511 was voted in.