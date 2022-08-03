A Groveland pastor is embarking on a side career as an actor after starring in a nationally acclaimed movie that was filmed in Lake County.
Don Spivey, lead pastor at First Baptist Church of Groveland, had a small part as a ‘Bikers’ Leader’ in the faith-based movie “No Vacancy” starring actor, Dean Cain, perhaps best known for his role as Superman in the TV series “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”
The film is loosely based on the life of Cecil Johnson, a former homeless drug addict who found faith, hope and a new life when he asked Leesburg’s First Baptist Church for help in the 1990s.
An interesting fact is that Spivey knew Cecil Johnson until his death from cancer in 2019.
“Cecil was a great guy. I worked with him when I was a pastor in Leesburg in the 90s until he passed away,” Spivey said. “He was one of the greatest success stories of a man who found God and who turned his life around for the better.”
‘No Vacancy’ tells the story of a jaded newspaper reporter – played by Sean Young of “Blade Runner” fame – whose cynicism is slowly transformed when she befriends Johnson as she works on a story about a church struggling to buy a motel for homeless families.
In reality, the Samaritan Inn, then known as the Big Bass Motel, was turned into a refuge in 2009 for homeless families by Christian Care Ministries, based out of the First Baptist Church.
Spivey became involved in the movie after his uncle Art Ayris, who owns a production company called Kingstone Media in Leesburg, which produced ‘No Vacancy’ asked him if he wanted to have a bit part.
He needed a group of bikers who could play in a scene with Dean Cain, who plays Pastor Cliff Lea. Spivey, who is an avid biker, asked his friends from the Disciple Christian Motorcycle Club if they could also help.
“I’ve always starred in plays throughout my church career,” said Spivey. “I enjoyed bringing religious stories to life for our Vacation Bible School, but I never imagined I would get to be in a movie.”
Due to delays with COVID-19, when the scene was due to be filmed in Leesburg in October 2021, the actor who played the role of “Bikers’ Leader” couldn’t work due to scheduling conflicts, the casting director asked Spivey if he was interested in the part.
“Of course I said yes,” said Spivey. “It was a great opportunity. I had a few lines in the scene where a group of bikers show-up to give a donation to the pastor who is raising money for the motel purchase.
So, what was it like working with Superman?
“Dean Cain was absolutely wonderful to work with. He was very friendly and encouraging and he was such a professional,” said Spivey. “We got to talk quite a bit. Hhe was enjoying his time filming in Florida.”
The movie was released in theaters this past May and Spivey attend the premier with his wife and their adult children, as well as an estimated around 20 members of his congregation.
“It was definitely weird seeing myself on the big screen,” he said. “The movie was almost sold out, so it was pretty cool. It was rated and viewed really well nationally.”
Now they are hoping and waiting for it to possibly appear on a television streaming network.
Having been bitten with the acting bug, and with the encouragement of his family, he spent his earnings on acting lessons at Cast Studio in Orlando.
Since then, he has starred as a detective in a music video for Christian rapper Nate Fleming called “Right my Wrongs.” His scenes were filmed in a Winter Garden production studio in May.
Next up is a role in a new Dean Cain movie, “It’s a Doll’s World,” about a doll making company that secretly goes high tech, only for it to backfire, leaving a 9 year-old girl and her friends to save the day.
He has a speaking role as a pastor in that film, which production soon gets underway in Clearwater.
“It is quite nerve racking having to learn more lines but that’s where the acting classes have come in,” said Spivey. “I’m excited to see what the future offers. I would definitely love more opportunities.”
It’s an exciting possible future.
“The way I see it is that I walked through a door that I wasn’t knocking on, and I’m going to see where it leads me,” he said.