OCT. 7
Stolen vehicle, 100 block Compass Rose Drive, complainant reported a stolen vehicle at this location
Sex offense, 100 block Lake Catherine Circle, juvenile complainant reported a sex offense at this location
OCT. 8
Baker Act, 6000 block State Road 50, subject transported to South Lake Hospital
Juvenile complaint, 800 block Carmillion Court, juvenile transported to LifeStream
Juvenile complaint, 6000 block State Road 50, complainant reported a planned fight
OCT. 9
Narcotics, Black Eagle Drive and Maravilla Way, possible marijuana
Baker Act, 16000 block Blooming Cherry Drive, juvenile transported to LifeStream
Suspicious incident, 1500 block Downing Street, juvenile reported hearing shots fired from this location
OCT. 10
Resisting without violence, 100 block Main Avenue, subjects arrested for resisting without violence
OCT. 11
Traffic stop, 12TH Street and State Road 50 West, subject arrested for driving while license suspended/ canceled/ revoked (habitual traffic offender)
Trespass, 7000 block Sampey Road, subject was trespassed from this location
OCT. 12
Theft, 300 block Main Avenue, complainant reported package taken from this location,
Traffic stop, Libby No. 3 Road and U.S. 27, subject arrested for resisting without violence, fleeing, or attempting to elude and habitual traffic offender
Warrant arrest, Casey Road and County Road 561, subject was arrested on an active warrant
OCT. 13
Narcotics, Water Willow Drive and State Road 50, subject was issued a traffic citation for expired registration and issued a summons to appear for possession of marijuana,
Fraud, 300 block 300 block Hidden View Drive, victim reported a subject obtained money by false pretense
OCT. 14
Fraud, 700 block, East Broad Street, complainant reported a counterfeit bill
Traffic stop, 20,000 block U.S. 27, subject issued citations for no driver’s license and no motor vehicle registration
Accident, 20,000 block U.S. 27, subject issued citation for driving while license suspended
OCT. 15
Traffic stop, Wilson Lake Parkway and U.S. 27, subject issued citation for no driver’s license
Death, Bayou Bend Road, officers responded to a death at this location, no foul play suspected
Traffic stop, Green Valley Boulevard and State Road 50, subject issued citation for driving while license suspended
Lost property, 5000 block London Court, complainant reported property never delivered,
Plane crash, Obrien Road and State Road 19, ultralight plane crash-landed, no injuries
OCT. 16
Missing Person, 1100 block Stratton Avenue, subject was later located safe and sound
Disturbance, 21,000 block State Road 19, subject arrested for domestic battery
Disorderly intoxication, 1300 block Greenley Avenue, subject arrested for disorderly intoxication
OCT. 17
Vehicle fire, 20,000 block U.S. 27, officers responded to a semi-truck on fire at this location, no injuries reported
Disturbance, 6400 block Dominco Courty, complainant reported a battery at this location
Information, Libby No. 3 Road and Wilson Lake Parkway, officers observed damage to a fence
Disturbance, 8800 block Courtyard Lane, subject arrested for domestic simple battery and resisting without violence, 8800 block of Courtyard Ln
Threat, 300 block Red Kite Drive, complainant reported a potential threat
OCT. 18
Narcotics, 100 block Petosky Road, complainant discovered drugs at this location
OCT. 19
Traffic stop, 20,000 block U.S. 27, subject arrested for driving while license suspended
Theft, 7900 block State Road 50, subject issued criminal summons
Theft, 9500 block Oglethorpe Drive, complaint reported stolen bicycle
Narcotics, 20,000 block U.S. 27, subject was arrested for traffic in methamphetamine,