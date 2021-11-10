OCT. 27

Traffic stop, driver issued citation for improper passing and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, State Road 19 and Cherry Lake Road.

AOA, officers assisted another agency at this location, 5900 Bible Camp Road

Narcotics, subject arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone without prescription, possession of marijuana, Poplar Street and South Lake Avenue

 

OCT. 28

Accident with injury, accident involving tractor trailer and vehicle, State Road 19 and Laviance Boulevard

Verbal disturbance, 1000 block of Bluegrass Drive

Suspicious incident, officers responded to a suspicious incident at this location, 100 block of Hydra Way

Mentally ill person, 400 block of Howey Road

Trespass, subject was trespassed from this location, 600 block of Broad Street

Narcotics, subjects issued notice to appear for possession of paraphernalia, 800 block of West Broad Street

Narcotics, subject arrested for carrying concealed firearm without license, dealing in stolen property, possession of oxycodone without prescription and possession of THC oil, Lake Catherine Road and State Road 19

 

 

OCT. 29

Traffic stop, driver issued citation for driving while license suspended, 19000 Block of U.S. 27

Juvenile complaint, subject was arrested on an active warrant, Greater Eagle Court and Tawny Eagle Drive

Traffic stop, driver issued criminal citation, Anderson Road and Empire Church Road

Traffic stop, driver issued citation for driving while license suspended, Anderson Road and Park Central Circle

DUI, subject was arrested for driving under the influence, 6800 block of State Road 50

Traffic stop, driver issued citation for driving while license suspended, 200 block of West Broad Street, 

 

OCT. 30

Traffic stop, driver issued criminal citation, 7700 block of State Road 50

Traffic stop, driver issued citation for driving while license suspended, U.S. 27 and Libby No. 3 Road

 

NOV. 1

Disturbance, complaint reported confronting a subject who tried to hit him, Jupiter Beach Road and Joshua Drive

Property check, officers secured the front door, 7900 block of State Road 50

Suspicious incident, complaint advised of a suspicious person, 9200 block of Halsey Drive

 

Information, complaint reported information at this location, 100 block of Blackstone Creek Road

Baker Act, juvenile transported to LifeStream, 800 block of Carmillion Court

Disturbance, fight, officers responded to a domestic disturbance, 200 block of Beverly Drive

Traffic stop, officers completed field interview cards, Montevista Road and State Road 50

Baker Act, subject transported to LifeStream, 100 block of Edge Court

 

NOV. 2

Baker Act, subject transported to LifeStream, 2000 block of New Town Road

Sick person, officer conducted CPR, 1400 block of Whopping Drive

Threatening call, complainant advised of a threat, 200 block of Beverly Drive

Hit and run, officers responded to a hit and run accident, 20000 block of U.S. 27

 

NOV.3

Traffic stop, driver issued citation for driving while license suspended, State Road 50 and Green Valley Boulevard

Traffic stop, driver issued criminal citations, U.S. 27 and Libby No. 3 Road

Property check, 200 block of South Lake Avenue

 

