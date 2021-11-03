OCT. 20
Theft, complainant reported money taken from this location, 600 block of East Broad St.
OCT. 21
Shooting in area, complainant reported a subject discharged a firearm at this location, Blue Street and Gadson St.
Property check, officers secured the door at this location, North Main Ave. and Broad St.
Theft, 400 block of West Broad St., complainant reported property stolen from this location
OCT. 22
Narcotics, subject arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, North Indiana Ave. and Broad St.
OCT. 23
Traffic stop, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, U.S. 27 and Florida Turnpike
OCT. 24
Accident, subject issued citation for careless driving, 7700 block of SR 50
Information, complainant reported information, 6800 block of SR 50
AOA, officers assisted another agency, State Road 19 and U.S. 27
Baker Act, subject transported to LifeStream, 100 block of East Magnolia St.
Disturbance, subject transported to LifeStream, 1100 block of Stratton Ave.
OCT. 25
Disturbance, fight, complainant reported a physical altercation at this location, 200 block of East Magnolia St.
Traffic stop, driver issued citation for driving while license suspended, Eagles Crossing and Hidden View Dr.
Traffic stop, driver issued citation for driving while license suspended, State Road 50 and Crittenden St.
Traffic stop, driver issued citation for driving while license suspended, State Road 50 at County Road 565A
Theft, complainant reported a theft at this location, 400 block of South Lake Ave.
Property check, 1100 Sampley Rd., officers secured the property at this location
Narcotics, subject arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, 800 block of West Broad St.
OCT. 26
Traffic stop, driver issued citation for driving while license suspended, 100 block of Jim Payne r.d
Bomb threat, complainant reported a bomb threat, canvas conducted with negative results, 15000 block of Silver Eagle Rd.
Sex offense, complainant reported a sex offense at this location, 400 block of Ironside Trail Dr.