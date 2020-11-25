GROVELAND (Nov. 18, 2020) – Local small businesses serve as the entrepreneurial heartbeat of a community’s economic functions. In an effort to provide a monetary lifeline to these businesses, the City of Groveland is allocating up to $300,000 in grant emergency relief aid, to support its local small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This economic relief fund is part of the City’s concentrated Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The grant’s objective is to provide economic assistance, to ensure that local businesses both profit and non-profit entities impacted by COVID-19 can open, and remain open, during a time where many are experiencing hardships financially. Qualifying businesses may be eligible to receive grant funds ranging from $1,000 to $3,000, to help offset some of the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As this is a grant program, funds awarded are not required to be paid back. Prospective applicants are encouraged to apply prior to the Dec. 31 application and review deadline.
“This is a very important program for the City,” said Mayor Evelyn Wilson. “Our local businesses are very important to us and play a significant role in our city’s economic charm.”
The fund amount awarded will be determined by a business’s number of employees, and is awarded on a first come, first served basis, based upon eligibility. In the event that business assistance funds are overwhelmed by application volume, the City of Groveland has the option to expand the existing program or develop additional resource programs if more funding becomes available.
Interested applicants should visit www.groveland-fl.gov and select the Our Community toggle, followed by Coronavirus Update then Supplemental Business Assistance Program, to begin an application and view frequently asked questions. All other inquires for application assistance are to be directed to GrovelandCARESAct@gmail.com.