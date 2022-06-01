At times it was hard to hear above the roar of tractor-trailer trucks barreling past Veterans Park, the veterans memorial plaza at the E.L. Puryear center, where the annual observance of Groveland’s Memorial Day was taking place.
Regardless, when it counted, outside noise was at a minimum, as though it was the design of Providence.
Prior to the outdoor observance, however, an indoor breakfast ceremony took place, emceed by Groveland Council Member Mike Smith, a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Among the first to speak was Clermont VFW Post 5277 Commandant James Nelson, who provided a brief background of the genesis of Memorial Day, and the role the U.S. has fulfilled since its military entrance onto the world scene.
“There is not a nation on earth that has sacrificed as ours,” said Nelson in conclusion.
As part of the indoor proceedings, a pinning was held to honor those who had served who had come to pay their respects to their fallen comrades. The pinning was part of a ritual started in 2010 by Cornerstone Hospice, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
In her address prior to her introducing the day’s guest speaker, U.S. Marine Corp Lt. Col. (Ret.) John Pylant, spoke of the importance of remembering and honoring those who had fallen.
“Remember, no person was ever honored for what he or she received. Honor has always been the reward for what he or she gave,” said Wilson.
Pylant asserted that all families in the U.S. have been impacted by war, directly or otherwise. He, himself, has two experiences, one in which he was directly involved.
In the first example, he related how an uncle of his perished on the third day of the D-Day invasion that started June 8, 1944. In the second example, he was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and on the first day of engagement, a soldier in his battalion was killed.
He closed that despite these losses, the one thing to bear in mind is the fact the U.S. will not abandon its military. It is comforting knowing that, he said, especially when in combat.
“This is my day,” he said, about a mindset should the inevitable happen. Our nation, he concluded, “ … will never forget you.”