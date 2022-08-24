It has been said that the passing of a leader sears the heart of the community where they served. For this reason, it is with tremendous sadness that the City of Groveland confirms the sudden passing of our community’s beloved Groveland Fire Chief forefather, Chief Willie Morgan on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
“Chief Morgan proudly served the citizens and visitors of Groveland as fire chief for 44 years,” said Groveland’s Fire Chief Kevin Carroll. “He will be missed dearly by our city, our department, and our community.”
Morgan began his public safety legacy in Groveland in 1975 as a fire department volunteer. He then climbed the ranks becoming the city’s first fire chief, reaching a career with the city, spanning 45 years of dedicated service.
During his tenure, Morgan occupied several positions when needed, including interim city manager and a member of the city council.
Prior to officially retiring in December 2020, Morgan was instrumental in the construction of the Public Safety Complex in the role of construction project manager for his last year’s stint. Upon successfully concluding the final building phase, he and his wife Donna moved to Alabama to enjoy the duration of their retirement years.
Those who knew Morgan fondly described him as a man of few words, yet many strengths.
“Chief Morgan was an unassuming man of great integrity and empathy. I valued his insights and advice, which he willingly shared with me to help guide me when I was first elected to council,” said Groveland Council Member Mike Smith. “He was also a man of great heart, one of our new core values, always looking for ways to improve the city and the GFD.”
Smith went on to state that Morgan would be sorely missed, and offered his condolences.
“May they find peace in God's grace,” he said. “Fair winds and following seas in your next life, Chief Morgan.”
Mayor Evelyn Wilson also weighed in.
“When I was first elected to the Council in 2009, Chief Morgan, who once was a council member himself at one time, would help me better understand issues dealing with First Responders” wrote Wilson. “This is when I first realized the relationship the chief had with his Department, was more than him being a department head, but he was their mentor, and to some a second father. He will truly be missed, gone too early.”
She added she was in the process of reaching out to Governor DeSantis to allow Groveland to fly the flag at half mast for the rest of the month. (Editor’s note: Approval was given and flags were raised and then lowered to half mast from Friday, Aug. 19-Monday, Aug. 22.)
Carroll added that Morgan will be missed dearly by all those who had the opportunity to know him. He summarized the impact Morgan had.
“Although gone, Chief Willie Morgan’s memory and legacy will never be lost or forgotten,” Carroll stated.
Clermont News Leader Managing Editor Steve Steiner contributed to this article.