The City of Groveland has planned several festive, socially distant, holiday celebrations for the community to enjoy. This year’s 29th annual celebration theme is Hometown Heroes Christmas, geared to honor first responders and war veterans.
Dec. 11, the Second Friday Farmer’s Market takes place 5–9 p.m. at Lake David Park, 450 South Lake Avenue. Come support your local food trucks and unique craft vendors while listening to groovy musical performances.
The Hometown Heroes Christmas Parade will be Dec. 12 at 10 a.m., beginning at the intersection of Cherry Street and Indiana Avenue, and ending at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Iowa Avenue near the Grey Middle School field.
In honor of the Hometown Heroes theme, World War Two veterans Glenn Turner and Jean Charron will be the co-grand marshals for this year’s parade. Parade float winners will be announced immediately following the procession on stage, at the Lake David Park.
For the safety and well-being of all attendees, there will be no distribution of candy from float participants to the crowd. Handwashing and sanitizing stations will be positioned throughout the parade route, along with socially distance markers to promote adequate spacing between families. The wearing of face masks is strongly encouraged for all in attendance.
Dec. 13, Drive-In Movie Night will feature The Polar Express at 6 p.m. at Cherry Lake Park, 131 Wilson Lake Parkway. Cozy up in your pajamas with your family in your vehicles, and watch the popular Christmas film while enjoying food and snacks from local vendors. Pre-registration at www.eventbrite.com is required.
