While some might consider Groveland’s observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as lightly attended, there can be no arguing it wasn’t heartfelt and joyous, starting with The Craytons opening up the slate of events with “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The quartet also closed the afternoon’s program.
The roster included welcoming comments by Khrystyna Tremaine, remarks by Councilor Barbara Gaines, as well as closing remarks by Vice Mayor Randolph Waite, a poetry reading, raffles for both children and adults, a keynote address by Dr. Rick Adams, plus dance and musical selections by Heidi’s Academy International and Elese Tomlin Youth Choir, respectively.