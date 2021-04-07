April 9, the monthly farmer’s market will take place at Lake David Park, 450 S. Lake Avenue in Groveland. The event will feature live music, food trucks and various vendors.
In recognition of Dark Sky Week, April 5–12, the International Dark-Sky International Central Florida chapter will have a booth at the market to raise awareness of light pollution and how it affects all living things. The city of Groveland is seeking certification as Florida’s first Dark Sky Community.
According to the city of Groveland, which organizes the monthly farmer’s market, which begins at 5 p.m., guests and vendors are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will available throughout the park for all participants.