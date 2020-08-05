For nearly 19 years, Karen McMican was used to seeing her husband, Phil, wearing a mask in public. As a double-lung recipient in 2001, Phil wore a mask to keep away from germs and stay healthy. Phil died in December 2019. Then, COVID-19 appeared. Knowing masks save lives, Karen put her skills to work sewing more than 1,000 masks.
“If Phil were still here, he would be helping me make the masks,” said McMican. “We did everything together.”
McMican said she knows that keeping people safe and well honors her husband’s legacy. His focus on self-care and good health was a way to honor the deceased organ donor who saved his life.
“It makes me feel good,” said McMican, “and Phil is looking down smiling.”
Karen’s mask project began with making and donating approximately 50 masks for the pediatric office where her daughter works in Gainesville, and she’s continued to donate masks to friends and family. Another daughter suggested that Karen try to sell the masks, so she has been offering them for sale through a community website in Groveland. People place their orders online and then pick the masks up from a table on her front porch. She also received an order for 400 masks from an auction company in Pennsylvania, to be distributed to their customers.
“People like Karen remind our community who we are protecting by wearing a mask,” said Ginny McBride, executive director of OurLegacy—Central Florida’s Organ Procurement Organization.
From March to June, OurLegacy honored the wishes of 67 donors and their families across Central Florida. These acts of generosity resulted in 198 organs transplanted to help save the lives of the nearly 110,000 individuals on the national organ transplant waiting list.
“The lifesaving mission of organ, eye and tissue donation has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic, and these precious gifts of life can be protected by all of us by wearing a mask during this unprecedented time,” McBride said.
OurLegacy is Central Florida’s federally designated organ procurement organization, and it is dedicated to saving and improving lives through organ and tissue donation and public education.
