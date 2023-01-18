Twelve years ago Bridgette M. Bennett began her career as an attorney when, in 2011, she was admitted to the Florida Bar and began her practice in Groveland. It was the culmination of a lifelong dream … well, not quite.
Originally from Jamaica, she moved with her family when her father came to the United States in pursuit of the American dream, with its promise of a better life and new opportunities.
Since its establishment, the Bennett Law Firm has become respected as a successful community-centric business dedicated to serving the immigration needs of their local and global clientele.
However, there was something tugging at her, and that was a facility that would more effectively help her clientele. On Jan. 7, Bennett welcomed the community to the grand opening of her own professional building, the new All Nations Building.
Overlooking Lake David, Bennett designed the building with a Caribbean and art deco theme to create a welcoming atmosphere.
ABOUT BENNETT LAW CENTER
She founded the Bennett Law Center in 2011 in Groveland, focusing exclusively on immigration and business Law, with an emphasis on removal defense, waivers, family and humanitarian cases.
Bennett strongly believes in ongoing education and community involvement to help address many of the issues facing non-citizens, and one of the ways in which this is accomplished is through free immigration seminars at local churches and community-based organizations.
In addition, Bennett Law Firm also offers legal services for corporate business, taxes, real estate and civil business litigation with wills, trusts, protection of intellectual properties and estate planning.
The firm is composed of senior associate attorneys, paralegals and administrative team members.
ABOUT BRIDGETTE M. BENNETT
She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Government from Georgetown University in 2000. Prior to moving to Groveland, she lived, studied and worked in Washington, D.C., for 10 years.
She received a Juris Doctor from Barry University and was admitted into the Florida Bar in November 2011 and began her legal career as a Judicial Intern with the Orlando Immigration Court.
She serves on the Board of Directors of the AILA Central Florida Chapter, where she is on the AILA National’s Removal Defense Steering Committee. She was formerly served as the chapter’s Educational Vice Chair.
Bennett has served as the chapter’s liaison with the Executive Office for Immigration Review and the Office of Chief Counsel.
In addition, Bennett is a member of the:
- American Immigration Lawyers Association
- National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild
- The Lake and Marion County Bar Associations
- South Lake County Chamber of Commerce
She has been a recipient of the:
- Caribbean American Association of Lake County’s Community Service Award
- Women’s Council of Realtor’s Royal Ascot Model Citizen AwardSouth Lake Chamber of Commerce’s Anne Dupee Gem of the Hills Award for outstanding contributions to the community.
TO LEARN MORE
Bennett Law Center
302 W. Orange St./State Road 50
Groveland
Phone: 352- 557-8989
email: legal@bennettlawcenter.com
website: www.BennettLawCenter.com