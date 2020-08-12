Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, also known as UF/IFAS, is offering beginning and intermediate gardeners programs to help participants successfully grow their own food while protecting the environment. Tips will be provided for growing in ground, raised beds and containers.
• Aug. 18: Fertilizer Options and Irrigation
• Aug. 25: Solanaceous Crops: Tomatoes, Eggplants & Peppers
• Sept. 1: Cucurbits: Cucumbers, Squashes, Pumpkins, Watermelons
• Sept. 8: Cool Season Crops: Collards, Cabbage, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Lettuce
• Sept. 15: Growing Herbs, Beans & Okra
• Sept. 22: Below Ground Vegetables: Onions, Carrots, Beets, Sweet Potato
• Sept. 29: Insects of Vegetables & Their Control
• Oct. 6: Diseases of Vegetables & Their Control
• Oct. 13: Preserving Your Harvest
To register for any of these free Zoom meetings, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2opn65r