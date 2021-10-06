Our community is growing. Whether it’s homes and apartments sprouting up on the south end or the numerous development plans on the books in the north, the evidence is clear. More people are expected to call Lake County their home over the next several years. Many of them are families with children, and that means we have to make sure we have student stations in our schools to meet those children’s educational needs.
At the same time, we have about 43,000 students already in our schools, and they need upgraded facilities and equipment to support the educational expectations we have established as a district and a community.
Our 5-Year Capital Plan is a road map detailing the steps we will take to meet these goals. Lake Pointe Academy, a K-8 school that opened this year in Four Corners, was part of that plan. It is the first school of its kind in Florida, with an environmental curriculum that also encompasses science, technology, engineering and math, and we are extremely proud of the teaching and learning happening there.
Also this year, we opened an addition at Lake Minneola High School. We receive many Educational Choice applications each year from families who want to enroll their children there. The addition will allow us to say yes to more of those families, while serving the growing number of students who live within the school’s attendance boundaries.
Next up is the Aurelia Cole Academy in Clermont. Construction has already started on this K-8 school named for an esteemed educator who worked many years in Lake. It will open in 2023, replacing Clermont Middle and Clermont Elementary schools, and will offer students opportunities to participate in courses and activities that focus on the performing arts as well as a pre-AICE program, which stands for Advanced International Certificate of Education.
The next year, 2024, will be a busy one for us. We expect to open another K-8 to relieve crowding in the fast-growing Minneola area that year, along with a replacement school for Fruitland Park Elementary about a mile south of its existing site.
We will continue putting aside sales tax money for other projects we’ve planned, including the renovation of Beverly Shores and Eustis elementary schools, and combining Oak Park Middle School with Leesburg Elementary School to create a new K-8 in Leesburg. We are also exploring the possibility of building an addition to Eustis High School to replace the Curtright Campus Ninth Grade Center.
Additionally, we’ll continue gathering impact fee funding for a new high school in the Wellness Way area in south Lake and additions to the Villages Elementary and Windy Hill Middle schools.
We also have several modernization and capital renewal projects planned to help us get more life out of some of our existing buildings. These projects include roofing, lighting, HVAC and stormwater improvements, just to name a few. We have added projects for Eustis Middle School, Groveland Elementary, Tavares Middle, Astatula Elementary and South Lake High School. Replacing older elementary school playgrounds is on the list as well. We plan to upgrade three to four playgrounds a year based on their condition.
Each project is vital to meeting the educational needs of our current students and those to come as our county continues to grow, and we are paying for them using existing revenue sources, creating zero debt for our county.
We are preparing students for the future, and key to that preparation is an engaging and inviting learning environment for every student across the district.