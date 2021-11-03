Voters of all political persuasions want open, honest, and fair elections. However, the public deserves to know details of this proposed legislation and the recent Viewpoint, “Congress need to pass the Freedom to Vote Act” as reprinted by the Clermont News Leader from The Times West Virginian.
A concern that every voter should have is the Act’s federalization of elections making permanent many measures implemented that will make it vastly easier to cast illegal ballots; such as eliminating identification, citizenship and residency requirements.
Next, there is the incredible economic impact passage of this bill would have. For one, it creates a new national holiday for everyone, with payroll costs are passed on to employers and the subsequent loss of productivity. On top of that, the USPS would be required to give expedited treatment to mail-in ballots equivalent to the processing of Express mail at no cost; Currently, as much as $30 is required to mail a letter or package under regular circumstances.
One point not in dispute is reporting of the Supreme Court’s 2013 ruling eliminating many provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That 2013 decision addressed the fact that discriminatory voting laws and legislative boundary drawing are not limited to southern states, the original target for this law. By reforming federal oversight of state laws by this judicial action, the Department of Justice is now equipped with the authority to examine allegations of improprieties in all states.
The presidential election of 2020 divided our nation more than ever. The “Freedom to Vote Act” would serve to divide it more. It provides special rights to certain voters and assures another decade of divisive and expensive legal and legislative battles. Backers of this legislation describe it as bipartisan and tout Senator Joe Manchin’s support, based on an open letter dated June 6. It should be noted that in the quote provided in the op-ed, nowhere does he commit to support for this bill. It should be further noted that no Republican is identified as committed to the bill.
The most dangerous provision is further national interference in the drawing of election district boundaries at every level. Critics of existing processes are quick to complain when the outcome is perceived as negatively affecting their party and its candidates.
The practice of “gerrymandering” is two centuries old and agreeably indefensible. Redistricting is the responsibility of our elected officials, and it seems that when a minority party is unhappy, it demands “independent” line drawing. That’s as old as gerrymandering itself. Every decade when redistricting is launched, analysts rush to proclaim that one party or the other has an advantage.
Finally, about myths, let’s address the issue of “dark money.” Provisions of the Act would restrict free speech in this regard. “Dark money” sounds insidious, but the reality is that users of that term only refer to it when funding is provided to groups advocating a political position in opposition to their own.
Robert Stuber
Groveland