Join Florida Park Service District Biologist Chris Matson and Lake Louisa State Park Manager Rachel Nunlist for “Water, Soil, and Wildflowers,” a tour of the sprawling state park May 23.
Two chapters of Florida Native Plant Society, Lake Beautyberry and Passionflower, are hosting the event, which begins at 1:30 p.m.
The group will travel by tram to see how rainfall, soils and sloping hills create the conditions for the natural communities found in this Lake County treasure. From restoration sandhills and scrub to cypress swamp and blackwater stream, each of these communities or ecosystems provides the unique conditions needed by the diversity of plants and animals found in this section of the Green Swamp. And the clean, though tannin-stained water, flowing from Big Creek, supplies a large part of the water in Lake Louisa, the Clermont Chain of Lakes and beyond.
As you enter the park, ask the ranger at the Ranger’s Station for directions to the meeting point. You may wish to wear sturdy shoes, because some stops may be squishy; also wear or bring insect repellant, sunscreen and drinking water. Masks are requested, particularly while on the tram.
The state park’s entrance fee is $5 per vehicle. Spaces on the tour are limited. If you would like to join this trip, or for more information, email lakebeautyberry@gmail.com.