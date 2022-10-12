Founded by owner and Master Chef Uday Kadam, he was inspired to launch his restaurant business in Clermont, here as he felt “The Choice of Champions” was the very best community and Central Florida location for a fine quality destination restaurant. Eight years of success have proven his instincts were absolutely correct.
In that time Guru’s Indian Restaurant has proudly earned dozens of fine dining and restaurant awards over the years from the Orlando Sentinel, The Tampa Tribune and many more, including repeatedly earning the South Lake Chamber of Commerce “Local Taste Award”’ for “The Best Indian Restaurant in Central Florida.”
The acclaim is well deserved, as it is a unique dining experience.
“You are invited to take your time, making each dining experience memorable,” said Kadam. “In India, fine dining out at a restaurant can take up to three enjoyable hours. Here in America, diners don’t have that kind of patience, yet here you can take your time to savor the dinner as a wonderful experience.”
Kadam offers a simple and very authentic gourmet-style Indian restaurant. With a diverse menu offering over dozens of different delicious entrees, everything is always made with fresh foods, ingredients, sauces and spices.
The dining experience starts with a complimentary dish of Pappadam chips, served with onion and sweet mango chutney, as a welcoming gift. There are also numerous side orders, such as Sweet Mango Chutney, Achar Boz – hot mixed pickles and Raita, which is whipped yogurt with vegetables.
Their unique appetizers as well as their cooked chicken, beef, lamb, seafood, vegetable and Biryani dishes are custom cooked to perfection for each guest, with each dish is spiced anyway a patron desires, from mild or normal medium to hot and spicy.
Their Biryani specialties are tender meat and basmati rice combinations made in Hyderabadi style All 10 Indian naan bread flavors are cooked fresh daily in their clay ovens.
For dessert, they offer homemade mango and pistachio flavored ice creams, Gulab Jamun and Ras Malai.
To enhance any meal, ice cold domestic and Indian beers as well as a large variety of house and brand wines as well as Indian Chai Tea are available. They offer a special children’s menu with simple chicken fingers, Indian-style pizzas.
Note: With large, generous portions, most people take home a second meal.
ABOUT UDAY KADAM
Uday Kadam hails from a small village 300 miles south of Mumbai, India. His role model father was a teacher and Kadam’s first ‘Guru.’
While Kadam was studying in a Bombay college, he worked at the famous Taj Mahal Hotel. He studied and worked under the talents of many respected gurus, who taught and encouraged him in what would become his life’s most desired profession.
Kadam started his professional career as a manager and chef for Marriott Hotels in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt before coming to work in the United States in 1982.
He has over 35 years of professional experience in the restaurant business here in the Orlando area. He was a food and beverage manager working at the Disney Polynesian.
“The word Guru means ‘Master,’ as well as a sharing and inspiring teacher. Getting started in my career, I was fortunate to work for and learn from the best of the best chefs at Marriott and Disney,” said Kadam.
WANT TO GO?
Guru Indian Restaurant is located at 2400 U.S. 27, suite 101
It opens at noon seven days a week for lunch. Evening hours last until 9 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and 6 p.m., Sunday.
Walk-ins and reservations are always welcome.Call 352-241-9884 or visit: www.MyGuruToGo.com and www.GuruRestaurantCatering.com
Like and follow them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/gururestaurantclermont