Chalk up yet another honor for Guru Indian Restaurant, as it was recently awarded ‘Best Indian Restaurant’ by the 2023 Orlando Sentinel People’s Choice Awards.
It isn’t surprising. For the past six years it’s been named one of the “Top Restaurants” by Tripadvisor; this from more than 8,000 eateries in Central Florida.
On top of that, add to Guru Indian Restaurant’s dozens of fine dining awards from publications such as Style Magazine, the Orlando Sentinel, The Tampa Tribune, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce “Local Taste Awards.”
“I am not surprised with this new award,” said Clermont Mayor Tim Murry. “We eat there a lot, because the food is outstanding and my family is crazy about that place.
The compliments didn’t stop there.
“We are lucky to have Master Chef Uday Kadam and his family call Clermont home,” he continued. “We love their cultural cuisine. Plus, we appreciate the many charitable contributions that Uday and his Guru Indian Restaurant continually make to benefit and support our city!”
Even City Manager Brian Bulthuis was laudatory.
“The Guru Restaurant brings another level of diversity to Clermont, not only with the delicious and authentic Indian food, but also with the traditions and culture presented by the staff and reflected throughout the entire restaurant,” he said.
ABOUT COMPETING
To begin with, Uday Kadam’s Guru Indian Restaurant is often nominated for dining awards and honors by clients, fans and the media. However, there are occasions he enters some competitions through the nomination process.
“It is important to participate in events like the South Lake Chamber of Commerce Best of South Lake, for many reasons,” he said. “For one, we want to stay in touch with our happy regular patrons, while always meeting potential new customers.”
Deciding to compete has its pluses and minuses.
“Most food and dining award programs have no entry fee, yet the awards are shared with those who garner the most popular votes,” Kadam said. “Some events, like the Taste of South Lake, cost us about $5,000 for food, samples, staff, serving materials and giveaways.”
Yet he believes all of it is worth the effort.
“It is very important to keep our Guru Indian Restaurant name out there with special events, marketing, advertising, positive social media posts and community service promotions while creating goodwill within our Central Florida community,” he said. “We always love to meet new people, while having them try our tasty appetizers and our most popular specialty entrees.
While he could have opened anywhere, especially closer to Orlando, he is glad he chose Clermont, as he proclaimed his love. But words aren’t enough for him to demonstrate that love. Deeds speak louder.
“We also really do love to continually support the local area charities, the police and fire departments as well as the first responders to honor and award them for what they do to the benefit of all of us,” he said.