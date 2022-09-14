A Clermont Favorite For 8 Years!
Clermont Guru Indian Restaurant is cele-brating 8 years of delicious success! Founded by internationally respected Master Chef, Uday Kadam, Guru offers a unique local experience in ﬁne gourmet Indian dining.
Specialty Indian Cuisine: Guru offers you a diverse menu with over 50 different delicious entrees. Every dish is made with fresh ingredi-ents, sauces and spices, and custom cooked to your tastes from mild and normal to hot.
They offer an assortment of premium quality beef, lamb. Seafood, poultry and vegetarian dishes. They also offer Sweet Mango Chutney, Raita and Pappdam and naan breads. To enhance any meal; beers, wines and Indian Chai Teas are available.
Clermont Guru! Uday Kadam worked as a chef at the famous Taj Mahal Hotel. He worked with the talents of many respected gurus across the globe, adding: “Growing up, I was fortunate to work for and learn from the best of the best at Marriott and Disney!” In 2022, they were again ranked in the ‘Top 4 of over 8000 restaurants in Central Florida. Guru Indian Restaurant has proudly earned dozens of ﬁne dining restaurant awards.
Guru Indian Restaurant offers convenient dine-in, dine-out, ToGo takeout, delivery and catering services. Whether you are celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, business meetings or any special occasion, the Guru Restaurant team is ready to make your event extra special.
Guru’s Indian Restaurant is located at 2400 US Highway 27, Suite 101 in Clermont, FL 34711. Now open from noon 7 days a week with Monday to Saturday until 9 PM and 6 PM on Sundays. Call 352-241-9884 or visit: http://www.MyGuruToGo.com and http://www.GuruRestaurantCatering.com or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gururestaurantclermont.