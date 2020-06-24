2020 has had a rough start for all of us with the Covid-19 virus changing the way we live. We are thankful to all our patrons for supporting us with Takeout and Delivery during the 3 months of quarantine. We were happy to be able to provide some of your favorite foods during that time and hopefully bring a little comfort and a smile to you and your families.
As the world starts to open so are we at Guru Restaurant! We are now open for Dine In service and happy to get to see some of the smiling faces we have been missing. We have changed our hours slightly to the following: Monday thru Saturday 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Sundays from Noon to 6:00 PM to see how that fits with our customers schedules. Your safety and the safety of our staff is of utmost importance to us. We are following the state and local guidelines of 50% capacity and have expanded our outdoor seating. We will be wearing masks and PPE as advised and encourage you to do what makes you feel safest. We are also continuing to do Takeout and Delivery for those not wanting to be out as much or just need a nice meal at home. We have added an online feature at www.mygurutogo.com for ordering and online payment. you can continue to call us at 352-241-9884.
Thank you to all of you that helped to keep us in business during this stressful time. Your support has meant the world to us and our staff to keep our team employed and safe.
Welcome Back!