On March 30, the Clermont Police Department issued a news release in which it stated that on March 27 the Winter Garden Police Department had arrested Vigiland D’Haiti at his home. He was arrested on multiple counts of “Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.” There also was a warrant from Lake County on the same charges.
According to the news release issued by Sgt. Erin Razo, multiple victims had come forward. The complaints date back to incidents alleged to have taken place as far back as 2013 and as recently as 2021.
As of March 30, the investigation was still ongoing, and Razo put out a request to contact Clermont Police if there are other victims.
D’Haiti is the owner/operator of Rush AllStars, located in Clermont. He also coached at several other gyms and high schools in both Lake and Orange counties.
According to Sherri Owens, who handles public information for Lake County Schools … “Mr. D’Haiti worked as a cheer coach with our district from 2009-2011 … and from 2016-2019 at East Ridge High School. He is not employed with the district at this time.”
He bonded out at $30,000 shortly following his arrest.
His attorney, Mark Longwell, issued a statement in which D’Haiti denies the allegations. (See sidebar)
POLICE STATEMENT ISSUED MARCH 30 on its FACEBOOK PAGE:
The Clermont Police Department takes the integrity of our investigation seriously. The safety of our children, citizens, and potential unidentified victims of this community is paramount. We want to remind everyone that this is an open active criminal investigation. We cannot comment or give any information regarding this case. We urge anyone with information surrounding this investigation to come forward; victims, witnesses, etc. We understand that it can be difficult for victims to come forward due to fear of retaliation or intimidation. We also want to remind everyone that a person who knowingly uses intimidation, threatens another person, or engages in misleading conduct toward another person with the intent to cause or induce any person to withhold testimony is a violation of Florida State Statute.