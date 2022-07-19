Gym instructor facing federal charge: Knowing possession of child pornography

On March 27, Vigiland D’Haiti was arrested by the Winter Garden Police Department on multiple counts of “Lewd and Lascivious Molestation” There also was a warrant from Lake County on the same charges (as reported in the April 6 edition of the News Leader, on page 14).
D’Haiti now faces a federal charge of “Knowingly possessed child pornography” according to an affidavit by Ryan G. Eggland, who is a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security. In the affidavit, Eggland states he has “...received specialized training in the investigations of sex crimes, child exploitation, child pornography and computer crimes.”
According to the affidavit, D’Haiti’s phone, which was on his person, was seized and placed into evidence at the time of the initial arrest.
Forensic analysis revealed the contents on a Snapchat app on the phone included multiple nude photos of a nude female who appears to be a juvenile. There also are several video clips. Of those photos and clips, two photos and one video meet the definition of pornography
ABOUT THE INITIAL ARREST
In a news release back then issued by Clermont Police Department Sgt. Erin Razo, multiple victims had come forward with complaints stating incidents were alleged to have taken place as far back as 2013 and as recently as 2021.
At the time, his attorney, Mark Longwell stated the charges were false and that his client “strongly denied” the charges.
The News Leader has reached out to attorney Mark Longwell for comment on this latest development.