Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter hosted its second annual Jingle Build-Off, a playhouse build competition, on Dec. 5. This year, six teams competed: Advent Health, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Rotary of The Villages Noon, The Villages Charter High School (students from the construction academy and art students collaborated), Data Graphics and BNI Golden Triangle sponsored by Union Home Mortgage.
Teams build playhouses for a child or children in the community that they’ve been paired with – and they had the option of building at the Tavares event location, The Square, 122 E. Main, or at a location and date of their choice. The playhouses will be delivered to the selected families as unique gifts, just in time for the holidays.
In addition, the playhouse build is a snapshot of Habitat’s mission. Sponsors helped fund the playhouse build, teams and volunteers spent time building and creating the playhouses, and ultimately, the playhouses are given to families in Lake and Sumter counties.
“It’s a small representation of all of the partners that make building a ‘big’ home possible,” according to a statement by Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter.
All Jingle Build-Off donations help underwrite the cost of construction for upcoming Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter projects.