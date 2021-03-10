Through the month of March, donations made to Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter will be matched by Leesburg company RoMac Building Supply. The matching challenge, up to $20,000, will benefit the Youth Construction Academy in partnership with Leesburg High School and ultimately build a home with Habitat Lake-Sumter.
Those interested in donating during the March match period can do so by going to www.habitatls.org/give or by mail to 906 Avenida Central, The Villages, FL, 32159.
Habitat’s Youth Construction Academy offers selected Leesburg High students access to trades within the construction industry. Graduating students gain first-hand experience of principles taught in the classroom and hold industry certifications necessary for a career.
“Don Magruder, CEO of RoMac Building Supply, has been a key driver in the success of Habitat Lake-Sumter’s Youth Construction Academy,” says Danielle Stroud, senior director at Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter.
Two lots have been donated by the City of Leesburg for use by Leesburg High’s Youth Construction Academy students. This ensures the viability and success of the program for two additional years and secures two additional affordable housing opportunities for local families, according to a Habit Lake-Sumter news release.
Participating students receive in-class instruction during levels 1 and 2 of the program, and upper level students get the opportunity to move onto Habitat’s job site.
To learn more about this or any of Habitat for Humanity’s programs, contact Stroud at 352-483-0434, ext. 133.