UMATILLA — Hailey Bladeck, 19, of Minneola, has been named Ms. Lake County at the 2022 Miss Lake County Scholarship pageant held Jan. 28, in which more than $30,000 in scholarships were awarded to students from Lake County.
A 2021 graduate of South Lake High School, Bladeck currently attends the University of Florida, majoring in agricultural business.
Along with the other newly crowned queens, Bladek will spend the year volunteering in her community; at the end of their reign she and the others will have accumulated over 100 volunteer service hours.
This year’s successful entrants are:
Category
BABY: Lennox Brogan (Lady Lake)
TODDLER: Breelyn Anderson (Eustis)
PEE WEE: Payton Prescott (Fruitland Park)
TINY: Sadie Starling (Leesburg)
LITTLE: Kylee Littles (Leesburg)
JUNIOR: Ryleigh Mallory (Eustis)
TEEN: Angelica Re (Fruitland Park), and Kate Mehr (Leesburg)
AMBASSADOR: Brianna Shufelt (Fruitland Park)
ELITE: Melanie Snyder (Groveland)
MS.: Hailey Bladek (Minneola)
MRS.: Miranda Starling (Leesburg)
Jackie Croft is the director of the Miss Lake County Pageant.