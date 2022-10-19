The Gulf Coast and Central Florida Railroad Museum Inc. will be conducting its second consecutive Halloween “Track or Treat” festivities at Bushnell Station, Bushnell.
Evening train rides this year have been expanded to six nights and will be taking passengers on a half mile Halloween Express, visiting the ghosts and graves at Bushnell Station.
HOURS OF OPERATION
“Track or Treat” runs from 6:30-9 p.m., Thursday-Saturdays Oct. 20-22, and Oct. 27-29.
MAKE RESERVATIONS
Reservations are suggested — of course, sooner rather than later — and can be calling 352-901-0829, or online: www.BushnellStation.com
The museum and exhibit halls will be open during the special event.
Of course, Halloween costumes are always welcome at Bushnell Station.
Craig Hurst is the president of the Gulf Coast and Central Florida Railroad Museum Inc., at “Bushnell Station.”