Evelisse Bookhout, executive officer of Hands of Hope America, Inc., was one of the latest guest presenters at the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.
Her presentation informed club members of the programs that address the needs of people in the community. Its mission is to equip, empower, and restore underserved individuals, families, and communities in need in the Four Corners area of Central Florida. The vision is to provide accessible services and resources to restore self -sufficiency and dignity to all.
ABOUT EVELISSE BOOKHOUT
Bookout is an U.S. Army veteran from central New York, with experience as a nursing assistant, helping other veterans, as well as children and adults with disabilities.
Upon moving to central Florida, she noticed a significant lack of social services in the Four Corners area. With a heart to help, she founded Hands of Hope America, Inc., a 501(c)(3) in 2019.
Unfortunately, the founding started just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While certainly an obstacle, the pandemic made these services even more critical, and she worked even harder to fulfill the program’s mission.
ABOUT HANDS OF HOPE AMERICA
Hands of Hope America provides resources and services to address the growing issues of food insecurity, poverty, educational literacy, homelessness, and unemployment. They have two locations:
The Food Pantry and Resource Center is located on U.S. 192 in Clermont, and provides emergency food assistance.
The Community Center, located on Sunrise Lake Boulevard in Clermont, provides case management, assistance with employment, educational opportunities, technology training, medical referrals, youth mentorship, and other social service needs.
During the summer, an 8-week summer camp with fun activities, field trips, enrichment courses and more is offered. There also is a summer feeding program of grab and go summer meals to keep kids full while school is closed for vacation.
TO LEARN MORE
Visit: handsofhopeamerica.org to learn about volunteer opportunities, to make a donation, or about their programs.
Jennifer Ganley handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.