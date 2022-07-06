Parking lots were filled and choice spots were seized long before the official 7 p.m. start of this year’s Red, White and Boom! July 4 celebration at Waterfront Park, which was attended by thousands of people (as well as a number of dogs).
As with all celebrations of this sort in Clermont, there were activities and vendors galore, hawking their wares to dozens upon dozens who patiently waited in line, particularly at the food booths.
For a brief while dark clouds began to fill the sky, and at one point a bolt of lightning lit up the sky, followed by a very loud peal of thunder, but which appeared to be of little to no notice as no one seemed to react. People just went about their business, unfazed.
Yet everywhere one looked, the mood of everyone was of positive notes. In fact, there were hardly any babies or young children who cried. The older children did their usual thing, run around and have fun, while teens strolled about, checking each other out.
In addition to live music provided by the Actual Bank Robbers quintet, a pie eating contest, as well as a costume contest was held beneath the pavilion, while a short distance away member of the Aerial Angels performed routines on a set of rings.
But the star of the event was without question the fireworks show, which began promptly at 9:15 p.m., and which elicited frequent “oohs” and “aahs” before ending in a crescendo of cheers and applause.