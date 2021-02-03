Frank Klum, who was highlighted in a special “Celebrating Our Veterans” Clermont News Leader article in July 2020, recently celebrated his 98th birthday.
The News Leader was notified of this special date by the Kiwanis Club of Clermont, which also recognized its own milestone of 95 years of service to the South Lake Community, the same week as Klum’s birthday.
As the club’s eldest member, Klum is still a very active member “and is 98 years young by calendar only,” according to the club. “Frank participates in youth activities throughout the year and is always eager to help out where he can. He is best known throughout the club as the trumpet player who never misses a birthday melody for a co-member’s big day.”
As a World War Two veteran, Klum continues his service through the local VFW post and with the Kiwanis Club’s flag programs at Oak Hill Cemetery.