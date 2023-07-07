It’s the very stuff that Hallmark movies are made of.
A much-loved lost pup, a family desperate to find him and a community of dog lovers brought together by the search to bring him home.
Then there’s the miracle ending against all the odds with the pup being found and his family living happily ever after.
Only this isn’t a Hollywood Lassie movie, this is a real-life story that happened right here in Clermont when Opie, a miniature Bernedoodle, went missing for nine days.
“We still can’t believe he made it home,” said Lauren Polfer, his owner. “It’s a miracle but it felt like we had the entire community out there helping us to find him.
“We will be forever grateful to the 100’s of people who came out to search for Opie, who shared his picture on social media and who called with leads on his whereabouts. It’s heartwarming that the community took him to their hearts.”
The drama started June 19 when Lauren and Opie were shopping in Clermont’s Petco. As they approached the doors, he suddenly pulled so hard, that the leash hurt Lauren and she let go.
He took off across the car park with two teenage boys in pursuit. Lauren left her basket and purse in the parking lot to go after him and to shout to the boys that he is afraid of humans and not to chase him.
“Those boys were wonderful to try to help, but the problem is that Opie has been quite afraid of humans since we got him a year ago,” said Lauren.
“Chasing him was making it worse. He sprinted over a very busy Hancock Road, and into the Hills of Clermont. I called my husband Matt, and he came out to join the search with my son Matthew and daughter Casey.”
Despite their best efforts and an all-evening search, Opie wasn’t found, and the couple assumed that he had run into the woods behind the subdivision.
Over the next few days, the family delivered flyers to dozens of homes in the area where Opie was last seen. They left socks and blankets with their scent to try to attract Opie.
Lauren’s sister Mershon started a Facebook page and the family posted all over local social media asking for help in finding Opie. To their surprise, they were inundated with messages of love, support and offers to help.
Strangers met them to search for him at all hours of the day, people sent up drones into the sky to catch a glimpse of the black and white pup. Potential sightings were reported all over the county, yet Opie had all but vanished.
To add to the drama, Matt even received ransom message from people who said that they had Opie but demanded money upfront. Thankfully, no money was ever handed over.
“One of our biggest fears was that somebody had taken him,” said Lauren. “The thought of someone having him and not giving him back was awful – none of us slept for days.
“Another fear was that coyotes had got to him. But the not knowing was tearing us all up and by day five, we were feeling very low. I had been crying all week. I felt guilty, but I couldn’t have held onto him that day. It happened so fast.
“Then Matt received the ransom messages, I was like what is going to happen next? It was surreal when all I wanted to do was to find my dog, not have to deal with scammers.”
Finally, the family had a breakthrough. Opie had been spotted in the woods and residents Lana Smith and Karen Barth, who had been following the search, suggested they set-up traps with cameras in the areas where he had been seen. They also hired Rene Scott, who owns Sniff and Search Pet Recovery in Davenport, for help.
It took until day 9 for Opie to be caught in a trap while eating Publix fried chicken. Lauren was up at 4.30am that morning ready for another search, when she saw the camera on one of the traps and Opie was in it.
As soon as he was caught, Lauren and Matt woke up the kids and drove as fast as they were allowed to the trap, that was in a retention pond area in the Greater Pines sub-division, before they bundled him into the car, cage and all.
At first Opie seemed different, but Lauren had been told to expect it after he had been on the run in the wild for so long. It wasn’t until they got back to the house and Opie was greeted by his doggy brothers Grayson and Bodhi, that Opie started to act like his old self.
“It was incredible to have him home at last,” said Lauren. “When he was lost, our family unit was incomplete. It felt damaged but we stuck together, and we became stronger because of it.
“We want the Facebook page to become a community support resource for people who have lost their dog. People were so generous with their time and prayers that we want to give back in some way.
“We got our happy ending, and we want others to have one too.”
If you have lost a pet and need support, go to Lauren’s Facebook page Found Opie.