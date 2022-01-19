The Clermont Historical Society wishes everyone the happiest of New Years and suggests making one of your New Year’s resolutions to learn about the city and what makes it so special.
It’s easy to do, as the Village is open to the public every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. And if you have out of town visitors during the week, call Village Manager Roxanne Brown at 352-242-7734 and she may be able to set up a tour for your group during the week. Please note, there is a charge of $5 per person over 12 for this arrangement. However, during the regularly scheduled hours, a donation of $5 per person over 12 is requested.
INTERESTED?
The Historic Village is located at 490 West Ave., in downtown Clermont. It is a unique partnership between the city of Clermont and the Clermont Historical Society. Together we work to offer the citizens of our community the opportunity to see what life was like in South Lake County 100 years ago.
You can tour two homes and see how people cooked, played, and even slept. You can sit at a desk in a one-room schoolhouse, look at interesting collections in the original Cooper Memorial Library, and experience the conditions of living in a World War II Quonset hut.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
Are you interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general? Why not consider joining the Historical Society? Annual dues are just $25 for an individual and $35 for a couple.
Or you can come to our monthly meetings held on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Depot at the Historic Village.
Visit: www.clermonthistoricvillage.org, or on Facebook.