Ready for some good news? You’re not alone. Here are a few online accounts offering up a hearty menu of happy, inspiring, funny, sweet and interesting information designed to make you smile.
• Actor and filmmaker John Krasinski recently created the YouTube channel “SomeGoodNews,” which he broadcasts from his home. His first video includes a chat with his former “The Office” costar Steve Carell and an interview with a young cancer survivor. Visit https://youtu.be/F5pgG1M_h_U
• On Instagram, the @goodnews_movement account by freelance journalist Michelle Figueroa highlights everything from sheep playing on an empty playground’s roundabout to a toddler’s surprise appearance in a Zoom meeting, which led to a lively game of peek-a-boo. The account’s followers include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and Katie Couric, among others.
• Andrew Fazekas, also known as the Night Sky Guy, is a science writer and speaker who – as his website states – “has never met a clear night sky he didn’t like.” A member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada since 1983, Fazekas shares news and information through social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram, about upcoming cosmic events, such as lunar eclipses and meteorite activity. Visit https://thenightskyguy.com.
• Another website, Tank’s Good News, celebrates the many events and actions taking place as people help one another through the coronavirus pandemic. Visit https://tanksgoodnews.com.
If you’re looking for entertainment, check out these options:
• The official Wallace & Gromit website (https://wallaceandgromit.com) is overrun with games, activities, links to classic short W&G films, and even recipes that celebrate the wacky animated duo.
• Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s Facebook page has interesting activities and videos, including “Tell Me a Story” episodes for kids of all ages.
• The Library of Congress doors may be shut, but the nation’s library is open to the public via www.loc.gov. For an overwhelming variety of silent and newer films, as well as audio and musical recordings, go to the Digital Collections section and dive in.
• The Internet Archive, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is a digital library offering free access to a huge variety of digital cultural artifacts. The archive contains 20 million books and texts; 4.5 million audio recordings, including 180,000 live concerts; and 4 million videos. Visit https://archive.org.