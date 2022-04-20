I enjoy this time of year when the flowers bloom and the birds sing. I hope you are all enjoying the comfortable weather because the heat of summer will be here before we know it.
April has started off with a bang. The first Saturday, I attended the Four Corners Community Event to celebrate the start of several programs for children and adults. Leadership and management classes, technical skills classes, instruction for a new language and after-school programs are just a few of the many good things now available right in that community.
I also attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony downtown for our newly designated Clermont Main Street. I am excited to see what this new program can add to our already successful downtown as we continue to be a destination for our friends and neighbors from all over Central Florida.
This past weekend, Clermont hosted the Mad Dragon Foundation Dragon Boat completion at Waterfront Park. Teams from all over the state came to complete and despite lots of wind had a very successful event. A special congratulations to our city staff team who showed up and paddled hard for the blue ribbon!
April celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators as they are the first point of contact when someone calls for police or medical emergency response. A very special thank you to all of you who serve Clermont in this role.
April has also been designated as National Autism Awareness Month. It is estimated that one in every 270 people of all ages, racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds are diagnosed with one of several developmental disabilities that causes social, communication and behavioral challenges for adults and children. Let’s take a minute to think about all of the people we know who are impacted by Autism.
You probably noticed construction on our last Downtown Streetscape section has not started yet. We are experiencing the supply chain issues we keep hearing about in the news with delivery of material delayed. We know this is very frustrating to our Downtown businesses and customers, but we are working hard to reduce the impact to you and your business. We will not tear up the streets or sidewalks until we can actually start work. I do believe once we get started, the project will get up to speed and when it is done, we will have a beautiful, brick downtown to enjoy.
Discussions have resumed on Wellness Way and a monthly meeting under the direction of City Manager Brian Bulthuis has gotten this project rolling again. We should begin to see some utility work along Hancock Road this summer.
As always, I enjoyed good conversation with several residents at Buffalo Wild Wings for Lunch with the Mayor the first Monday of the month. In May, we will be at IHOP and I encourage you to attend.
Please continue to let me know what questions or concerns you have about things in Clermont. You can reach me at tmurry@clermontfl.org
Until next time,
Tim Murry, Clermont Mayor