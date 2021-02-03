Harlan Stewart 81 of Pittman, passed away in his home on January 14, 2021. In attendance was his wife Sandra L Stewart, daughters Sheila Sisson and Jaime McClain and grandson Zakari K Morrison. Harlan was born July 20, 1939 in Clermont, Florida, he was a carpenter and all around handyman, he was an avid hunter and enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren the beneﬁts of hunting and making sure they were aware of the dangers and how to hunt safely and wisely. Harlan was a long time member of First Baptist Church Altoona, he loved his Lord and his church family.
Survivors include: Spouse Sandra L Stewart, children Marty Ray Stewart of Altoona, Sheila Sisson of Clermont, Fl, Jerry Wayne Stewart of Columbus, Oh, Princess Jenkins of Groveland, Fl, Marlin Dale Stewart of Groveland, Fl, Jim McClain of Pine Mountain, Ga, Horace Stewart of Groveland, Fl, Jaime McClain of Panama City Beach, Fl, Jeanette Brock of Gainesvile, Fl, 25 grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. Harlan was preceded in death by his parents Horace Jack and Essie Lee Fraizer Stewart (Harper) and a granddaughter Jacqueline Stewart.
In lieu of ﬂowers donations may be given to Hospice of Marion County. Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory was entrusted with arrangements.