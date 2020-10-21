Oct. 31, downtown Clermont will host a Harvest Festival, complete with a pumpkin patch, train rides, a Kids Zone, rock climbing, a wall bounce house, face painting and some 175 vendors and food trucks. A costume contest will also take place, with prizes awarded at City Hall Greens.
Another traditional event takes place Nov. 14, when the Candy Cane Lane Craft & Gift Show will offer photos with Santa Claus, unique crafts and gift items, food trucks and more.
Hours for both events are 10 a.m.–4 p.m. in downtown Clermont. Those interested in sponsorships and vendor opportunities can email clermontdowntown@gmail.com for more information.