TAVARES — Terry Harville, M.D., Ph.D. – Groveland High School, class of 1971, was among four new inductees into the Alumni Hall of Fame of Lake County Schools. He and the other three were recognized in a small ceremony recently held at the Venetian Center in Leesburg.
Dr. Harville earned a doctorate in the fields of biochemistry and molecular biology. He later earned a medical degree and became board certified in pediatrics. He joined the faculty at Duke University in 1992 and specialized in patients with complex immune disorders. He currently holds numerous positions in the medical field.
The others 2022 inductees are:
Carolyn Colter Samuel
Carver Heights High School, class of 1962
After working as a director of a day school for students with intellectual disabilities, Samuel worked 36 years at the school district where she held the positions of elementary school teacher, guidance counselor, dean of students, principal and director of Human Resource Services.
Joe Patrick Smallwood
Tavares High School, class of 1970
Smallwood owns Smallwood Sign Co. in Tavares. He is a former Tavares City Council member, having served 11 years, part of which as president. While in office, he assisted in creating a Master Plan for the city, encompassing the downtown area, including Wooten Park.
Henry Zeleski, Jr. M.D
Eustis High School, class of 1962
Zeleski, a former medical officer in the U.S. Navy, retired as a captain from the Marine Corps/Navy Reserves. He later received a fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine and started working at Methodist Hospital in Texas as a hematology/oncology physician. He continues in that field today and also mentors foreign medical students.
ABOUT THE ALUMNI HALL OF FAME
The Lake County Schools Alumni Hall of Fame was launched in 2016 to showcase the best examples of what an education in Lake County Schools can produce. It’s the district’s way of celebrating its own: people who got their start in Lake and have gone on to make their mark in this community and around the world. Their excellence inspires the next generation of students who will go out and do the same.
To be considered for induction, nominees must be individuals who graduated from a Lake County high school. The nominee may be living or deceased. Each nominee must have made outstanding athletic, professional or humanitarian contributions, or overcome great adversity to succeed on a personal level.
