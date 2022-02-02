At the request of VFW post 5277, Neleh Johnson of Girl Scout troop 4699 constructed and donated an American flag retirement box to be placed in front of VFW post 5277, so the community could bring their torn and faded flags to the post any time of the day to be retired.
She used this project for her Girl Scout Gold award project.
The Post appreciates her service, as it helps the community and the Post with an important patriotic service.
If anyone has a flag that needs to be disposed of, please bring it to 855 W. Desoto Street and place it in the collection box by the front door.
Robert Farrell handles public information for VFW Post 5277.