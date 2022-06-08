In an earlier column I wrote about my concerns re: what and where I believed the direction our nation was heading. These latest shootings have only deepened what I am feeling, which right now feels as though it’s “open hunting season on innocence.”
I’m not a sociologist or psychologist/psychiatrist, so I am not even going to attempt to figure out what is taking place and why, but I do feel this: It’s as if these shootings are feeding/fueling one another, given the rapidity in which these recent spate of shootings have occurred.
It’s having a profound impact. For the first time I am fearful as I never have been in my lifetime. I don’t want my grandchildren to attend public school anymore.
As a rule, we’re not active churchgoers, and although my wife and I live directly across the street from the church in which we were wed. there’s (pun intended) no way in hell we’re going to be going to Sunday services anytime soon.
I no longer take pleasure going grocery shopping, which my wife considers a Godsend, as when I go to the supermarket for a few items I usually arrive home two hours later and with a whole lot more groceries; and yes, there have been times when I totally forgot to buy the item needed that prompted me to go shopping in the first place, thus necessitating yet another trip to the grocery store.
Bottom line is, I don’t want to end up a victim of a mass shooting; becoming yet another deadly statistic. I want to live long enough to become a great-grandfather, which may not happen anytime soon, despite the fact I have a slew of grandchildren, mostly granddaughters, with the oldest turning 30 at the end of this year; she just began her studies at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Go Demon Deacons!) to become a physician’s assistant.
In the 1970s there was a movie, “Little Murders,” written by Village Voice cartoonist Jules Pfeiffer, which was based on a novel of his that later was made into a stage play. It takes place in New York City.
The premise of the novel/play/movie was a New York City rife with street crime, noise, obscene phone calls, power blackouts and unsolved homicides. The female lead sees a defenseless man being attacked by street thugs, she intervenes, but is surprised when the passive victim doesn't even bother to thank her. She ends up attracted to the man but finds that he is emotionally vacant, barely able to feel pain or pleasure.
Her own family is dysfunctional, as is his family, but the male lead agrees to marry the female lead. Not long after, she is killed by a sniper. The male lead ends up buying a rifle but doesn’t know how to use it. He is shown by his father-in-law and the two then take their rifles and end up randomly shooting and killing people walking on the street.
Who in the world could ever have presaged that this is what we possibly have come to, victims of “random acts of unkindness?”