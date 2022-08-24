There are a lot of misconceptions about hearing loss, but we’re here to help set the record straight. Knowing the facts about your hearing health can help you make an informed decision about how to manage it in the future.
Let’s take a look at some common hearing loss myths:
Myth Exposed: The cause of hearing loss is advancing age. The truth is that advancing age and exposure to loud noise are among the most common causes of hearing loss. An estimated 12.5% of children and adolescents aged 6-19 years (approximately 5.2 million) and 17% of adults aged 20-69 years (approximately 26 million) have suffered permanent damage to their hearing from excessive exposure to noise.
Hereditary factors and health conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and other circulatory problems also cause hearing loss, along with certain medications like aspirin, some antibiotics and chemotherapy drugs.
Myth Exposed: Only people with serious hearing loss need hearing devices The need for hearing amplification depends largely on your lifestyle and your communication needs. Also keep in mind that hearing loss can affect your overall health. With even a mild hearing loss, the chance of cognitive decline is 30% higher compared to those with normal hearing.
Myth Exposed: If I had a hearing loss, my family doctor would have told me
Incorrect. Evidence shows that only 20% of physicians routinely screen for hearing loss during a physical. We recommend that anyone aged 50 and above should get a baseline hearing evaluation before you start noticing any age-related changes to your hearing.
Myth Exposed: Hearing devices will make me look older Today’s hearing devices are so small and discrete that they most likely won’t be visible anyway.
It is important to note that hearing loss can affect people of all ages, it is not exclusively an aging issue. Consider, too, that if you cannot understand and communicate normally with others that make you look even older than you would look wearing a hearing device.
Myth Exposed: Hearing devices aren’t worth the expense Hearing devices don’t just help people hear better — they also help them live better. Research has found that 87% of hearing device users believe that the quality of their life has improved with hearing devices. Overall satisfaction with hearing devices is now 86%, which is close to satisfaction ratings for most consumer electronics.3
Now that you’ve learned the truth behind some common hearing loss myths, you may feel ready to start your journey to better hearing.
If you’re concerned you or someone you care about may have a hearing loss, call Precision Hearing at 352-404-5671 today to schedule an appointment.