Three years ago, Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Walker felt it would be a nice gesture for the City of Groveland to duplicate a project that had been done in another municipality where he worked before coming to Groveland.
In that unnamed community, bales of hay were decorated by a number of organizations and entities and placed in various locales within the downtown.
“Why not do it here in Groveland is what I thought,” said Walker, who got the OK when he (yes, pun intended) “pitched” the idea.
The first year he approached the schools, 4H and other clubs, who readily joined in. The following year more groups, including churches joined in the merriment. The same took place for this year.
With each year, decorating of the bales of hay has improved.
“It’s very exciting,” Walker said of the now-decorated bales spotted on a number of street corners in downtown, as well as the one that fronts the entrance to the police department on State Road 50.
The first year the city purchased the bales, but for these subsequent two years, the bales have been donated by a farmer who prefers going by the name “Hay, Hay, Ray” said Walker.
The bales of hay will remain on display until shortly past Thanksgiving, according to Walker. After that the bales will be taken to the Department of Public Works, which will use the straw for ground protection, such as when seeding for grass lawns.
As the number of bales has increased, there is only one criteria that will determine whether it eventually becomes necessary to limit the number of bales.
“As long as I have a street corner, that’s the limit.”
In addition, the bales are part of a competition and will be judged by a panel of city business leaders according to the scoring criteria of general appearance, creativity, unique design, power to attract and hold attention.
Judging will take place on Friday, Oct. 29, with winners to be contacted via email and the City of Groveland Facebook page.